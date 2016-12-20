Andover High School officials investigating after threat found

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Andover school officials are investigating after a threat was found in a common area at Andover High School on Tuesday.

Officials say a “non-specific threat” was found written in pencil, warning students against coming to school Wednesday.

The note did not name anyone or make a specific threat.

Police say they do not believe there is any danger, but Andover Police are investigating.

Officials say the school will have an increased police presence but schools will operate normally.

“While we do not believe there is any danger, we have policies and procedures in place, and we believe it is prudent to follow them,” Principal Philip Conrad said.

Officials say anyone with questions can call Andover High School at 978-247-5500.

