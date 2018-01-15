Andrew Frates makes 25-yard field goal during Patriots playoff game to earn $5,000 for ALS research

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Stephen Gostowski or Andrew Frates? You be the judge.

Before the Patriots AFC Divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Andrew Frates participated in the Patriots “Kick for a Cause” pregame ceremony. Frates was tasked with kicking a 25-yard field goal for a charity of his choosing. On a chilly, 13 degree day in Foxborough in front of Patriots nation and his family, Frates didn’t let the pressure, or the cold, get to him.

Frates split the uprights and earned $5,000 for the Team Frate Train Fund. The fund supports research for amyotrophic lateral schlorosis, better known as ALS.

Andrew’s brother, Pete, is a former Boston College baseball standout who suffers from ALS and is famous for the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge.”

The Team Frate Train Fund helps pay for Pete’s medical costs as well as funds research to help find a cure for ALS. Thanks to their charity work, the Frates family has raised millions of dollars to fund research and awareness for the disease.

Check out the video Julie Frates, Pete’s wife, posted to Facebook the moment Andrew made the field goal!

