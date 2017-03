Fast food fury was caught on camera in Georgia.

In the video you can see an angry customer throw food at employees and damage a computer monitor.

Police say she was angry because her food wasn’t prepared correctly and that there wasn’t enough seasoning on her french fries.

Investigators say when they find her, she could face charges for property damage.

