DEDHAM, MA — A potbelly pig is on a diet after tipping the scale at almost 200 pounds.

Maybel the pig has lost around 25 pounds since she arrived at the Animal Rescue League in Dedham back in May.

The rescuers said Maybel’s previous owner overfed her with dog food and kept her inside the house.

Now, Maybel has a strict diet of six small, healthy meals a day.

“Now she’s able to get up on all four feet, her fat rolls are moving off of her face, she can drink her own water, and eat out of a bowl,” said Anna Chaletzky, an animal care and adoption agent. “So, she’s doing amazing, we still want the weight to be going down a little more but it’s getting better and better everyday.”

The rescue league would like to see Maybel get down to a healthy weight of 130 pounds.

The pig’s previous owner is facing animal cruelty charges.

