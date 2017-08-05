TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — Dozens of animals that authorities say were among about 1,400 found in overcrowded, overheated and dangerous living conditions at a Massachusetts farm have found a new home in Rhode Island.

West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton, Rhode Island, says some of the animals rescued from Westport Tenant Farm last year have been taken there. The nonprofit organization on Saturday allowed visitors to see the animals.

The animals survived what authorities described as “deplorable and dangerous” conditions, with inadequate food, water or shelter. Authorities say many animals at the 70-acre farm had to be euthanized after police arrived there last July.

West Place volunteers say most of the animals are “very healthy.”

