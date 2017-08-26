Annual Caribbean celebration and parades held in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston’s Caribbean community celebrated with their annual Carnival and parades Saturday.

The event features two different parades, plus plenty of music, costumes and food.

Among the lawmakers attending Saturday’s parade were Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker. Walsh thanked the parade organizers and praised the increased security at Carnival. Extra security was added after a woman was shot and killed following the parade a few years ago.

