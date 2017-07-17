Annual flash mob inspired by 1978 cult-classic music video

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) — Six dancers in red dresses and black belts gathered outside Teatotaller café and tea house Saturday morning to participate in a flash mob inspired by Kate Bush’s 1978 hit song and cult-classic music video, “Wuthering Heights.”

Similar events take place around the world each year on July 16 in a celebration known as “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.” Teatotaller, an “oasis of queer, hipster, tea, coffee and pastry goodness” owned and founded by Emmett Soldati, invited community members and Bush fans to participate in its second annual flash mob along with several of its employees.

Sarah Duclos of Neoteric Dance Collaborative in Portsmouth choreographed the number, which Soldati then taught to this year’s dancers before the performance.

“It’s not meant to be like, come and watch a well-oiled, choreographed performance from professional dancers,” said Soldati, who also danced in the flash mob. “It’s more meant to be sort of fun and expressive and kind of just get people outside.”

“It was really fun,” said participant and Teatotaller employee Kayla Cortina. “These lovely ladies are fabulous, all coming together just to dance and have fun.”

Laura Eschmann of Barrington, a Kate Bush fan, found out about the flash mob on Facebook and showed up dressed in red along with her sister, Sheryl Bentley of Allenstown. Neither had any previous dance experience, but both enjoyed participating in the event.

According to Palana Belken, operations manager at Teatotaller, the flash mob is just one aspect of the cafe’s programming, which also includes variety shows, an LGBTQ+-themed “sober night club,” and acceptance-themed children’s storytimes.

Belken plans to continue the flash mob in future years and to expand Teatotaller’s programming in the meantime.

“I definitely want to keep doing fun things like this,” Belken said. “The town is kind of a blank canvas and it’s fun to paint our own image on it.”

