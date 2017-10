A pup parade made its way through Boston’s Charles River Esplanade. The seventh annual “Canine Promenade” took place Sunday.

The half-mile Halloween parade featured some standout costumes including a “Puppuccino.”

The event supports the Esplanade Association’s efforts to restore and enhance the area.

