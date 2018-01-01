Annual ‘polar plunge’ held in Boston despite frigid temperatures

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fearless of the freeze on New Year’s Day, many people ran into the cold waters of South Boston’s M Street Beach despite frigid temperatures and blistering wind chills.

Weather conditions aside, the annual L Street Brownies New Year’s Day Swim attracted about 200 or so brave individuals.

The brutal cold forced the cancellation of similar events around the country.

Everyone who took part in the event was required to be at least 16 years of age.

Emergency crews were on hand monitoring the plunge.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)