PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a late-night shooting that left a man with hospitalized.

Portland Police say 32-year-old William Ficklin faces charges including attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The victim, 39-year-old Russell Solak, is in stable condition at Maine Medical Center.

Police say that Ficklin shot Solak late Tuesday on Preble Street in the area of a parking garage in Portland.

Lt. Robert Martin said that anonymous tips led police to Ficklin, who they arrested Friday morning.

Police describes Ficklin as a transient originally from Massachusetts.

