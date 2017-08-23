Another Cape Cod beach closed due to shark sighting

WELLFLEET, MA (WHDH) - Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was closed Wednesday due to another shark sighting on Cape Cod.

RELATED: Shark attacks seal near Cape Cod beach

Cape Cod’s National Park Service tweeted around 11 a.m. that the beach was closed and that they would notify swimmers when it was safe to return to the area.

One Monday, a great white shark attacked a seal within feet of Nauset Beach, leaving a trail of blood in the water. The beach was closed for a period of time before reopening.

Several beaches in Chatham were closed earlier this month due to sightings.

RELATED: ‘Like that scene in Jaws’: Shark attacks seal within feet of Cape Cod beach

More than 40 shark sightings have been confirmed off Cape Cod this summer.

Marconi Beach is currently closed to swimming due to a shark sighting this morning. We will advise when people may swim again. — Cape Cod NS (@CapeCodNPS) August 23, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)