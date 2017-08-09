Another passenger arrested with loaded weapon at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested Monday morning at Boston’s Logan Airport after TSA officers found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag, marking the second incident in which a firearm was recovered there in less than week.

Officials say a loaded .380 caliber Kel-Tec pistol was discovered by officers in a Pittsburgh-bound passenger’s carry-on luggage. They say the firearm had one bullet chambered and three additional loaded magazines.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the checkpoint around 9 a.m. and arrested a 36-year-old man. His name was not released.

“Dangerous and prohibited items can cause delays at the security checkpoint,” said TSA Spokesperson Michael McCarthy. “Passengers are solely responsible for the contents of their luggage and should double-check all bags before arriving at the airport to avoid such incidents.”

On Aug. 2, 28-year-old Kyle Maguire, of Bridgewater, was arrested after trying to pass through security with a loaded gun.

