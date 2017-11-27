Anthony Scaramucci threatens Tufts student newspaper with defamation lawsuit

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Tufts University said former White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci threatened to sue their independent student newspaper and a student for what he calls defamation.

A graduate student at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy wrote an op-ed piece for the Tufts Daily, where he said Scaramucci should not be on the Fletcher School’s Advisory Board. The student called Scaramucci an “unethical opportunist” who “sold his soul” to work in the White House.

Scaramucci is a Tufts University alum who graduated from the school in 1986. Tufts has since postponed an event where he had been invited to speak.

Scaramucci demanded a retraction and apology from the Tufts Daily and the student. “The article has made several objectively false statements about Mr. Scaramucci that constitute actionable defamation,” his lawyer said.

“He’s a multi-millionaire who worked in the White House and he’s really wasting his time suing a college newspaper,” said Tufts student Jacob Abraham. “Don’t you have better things to do?”

The Tufts Daily responded by printing all three pages of the letter from Scaramucci’s lawyer, as well as pointing out that the op-ed and a follow-up are both still online. Gil Jacobson, the paper’s editor-in-chief, said they have no plans to retract the article or apologize.

Tufts University released a statement saying they are “disappointed” that Scaramucci wants to sue the paper but did not comment on whether he will remain on the advisory board.

