NEW YORK (AP) — The Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centers across the country got a new round of bomb threats Tuesday, adding to the scores they have been plagued with since January.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said there were five threats in New York City on Tuesday morning, including to the Anti-Defamation League, which also received threats to offices in Atlanta, Boston and Washington, D.C.

The JCC Association of North America said several Jewish community centers received email or phone threats overnight and early Tuesday, but didn’t specify how many. Two suburban Jewish community centers in upstate New York were shut down when someone phoned in bomb threats, authorities said.

“This is a moment in time, in history, where forces of hate have been unleashed,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a Jewish Community Center on Staten Island that had received threats. “It is exceedingly unsettling.”

The Anti-Defamation League said threats were also made in Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, Maryland and Toronto.

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. None of the threats have resulted in physical injury.

On Friday, Missouri resident Juan Thompson was arrested on a cyberstalking charge and accused of making at least eight of the threats nationwide, including one to the ADL. Authorities said Thompson was trying to harass and frame his ex-girlfriend by pinning the threats on her.

A criminal complaint said Thompson started making threats Jan. 28 with an email to the Jewish History Museum in New York written from an account that made it appear as if it were being sent by an ex-girlfriend. In another round of emails and phone calls, he gave the woman’s name, rather than his own, the court complaint said. He claimed on Twitter she was behind the calls.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in St. Louis for a hearing to determine if he should remain detained pending trial.

Authorities are looking for other suspects in the threats.

