Anti-Semitic fliers distributed before Burlington meeting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington, Vermont, police are investigating the distribution of anti-Semitic fliers found at a City Council meeting as a bias incident.

Police say the fliers found in the Contois Auditorium on Monday portray recent political and social developments in the city as part of a plot to commit white Christian genocide and refer to Mayor Miro Weinberger’s “Jewish demolition team” agenda.

Police say they are investigating their distribution as a bias incident.

Police Chief Brandon del Pozo says the flier “is the sign of a real sickness lurking in corners of our community, one expressed in this case by cowardly leafleting.”

Weinberger is on vacation out of the country.

