Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visits US cities

BOSTON (AP) — Anti-transgender activists are generating protests as they drive through the Northeast in a big, orange bus emblazoned with the words “boys are boys” and “girls are girls.”

The “Free Speech Bus” parked in front of the State House in Boston on Thursday, drawing more than two dozen protesters. Mayor Marty Walsh raised a flag supporting the transgender community after the bus briefly stopped at City Hall.

Greg Mertz is with the group behind the bus. He says organizers are pushing back against greater acceptance of transgender people. A member of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition says the bus’s message is hateful.

The campaign launched in New York last week, but was temporarily halted after the bus was vandalized. It’s also making stops in Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore and New Haven, Connecticut.

