Anti-Trump LGBTQ rally planned outside Statehouse in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Members of Boston’s LGBTQ community are converging on the Statehouse this weekend to protest President-elect Donald Trump.

Organizers of Saturday afternoon’s rally say the protest is intended “to build queer community and stand in solidarity with other marginalized communities during this tough political environment.”

They say they’re also demonstrating on behalf of immigrants and minorities.

The event is dubbed the Trans and Queer Liberation Rally.

Participating groups include the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, the Boston chapter of Jewish Voices for Peace, the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and the Hispanic Black Gay Coalition.

