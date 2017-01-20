BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people throughout Boston protested President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday with an even bigger demonstration and march planned for Saturday.

Students at Northeastern University joined campus dining hall workers in a protest Friday morning. The dining hall workers walked off the job for one day, calling for better wages. Northeastern students said they were marching with the workers in a show of support and to protest Trump.

“We have to be united and when you are united, you have the power, so we’re here to stay,” said protesting worker Angela Bello.

Other protests took place across Boston, with many culminating in Boston Common. Those demonstrating said they are concerned about what a Trump presidency could bring.

“I’m concerned about the rollback of civil rights, the rollback of environmental protections and the rollback of worker protections,” said protester Ryan Reilly.

Boston Police said no arrests have been made and while everything has remained peaceful, they hope it stays that way.

Anti Trump protest underway in Boston Common. @7News pic.twitter.com/whHytwqFel — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) January 20, 2017

