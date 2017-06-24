Apartment building fire in Washington D.C. burns all night

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Washington D.C. firefighters fought a large fire in an apartment building overnight.

Officials say the fire started on the top floors of the building.

Firefighters were seen carrying kids down ladders from the top floors of the building.

Four firefighters and one other person are said to have minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

