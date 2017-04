LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Leominster.

The flames broke out on Pleasant Street early Friday morning.

Smoke poured out of the three story building.

Officials say the building next door has heat damage to the siding.

The fire has been knocked down and no one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)