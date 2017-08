NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Fire Department said a stove fire in a Nashua apartment complex forced residents to evacuate.

One resident reportedly had been heating up a pan of oil when he said his stove went up in flames.

Nashua Fire was able to put out the flames and residents were able to enter their homes again shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)