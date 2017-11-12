Apartment complex told resident he cannot have his pet squirrel living in building

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA (WHDH) — Ryan Boylan rescued ‘Brutis’ the squirrel a year ago after a hurricane.

He has kept Brutis as a pet since then. However, his condo association said they do not want Boylan to have the squirrel in the building because of the possible risks for other tenants.

Boylan said that giving up the squirrel is not an option for him.

“And I’m not sure how an animal that weighs less than two-pounds can harm anybody,” he said.

Boylan said Brutis is his emotional support animal and will take his case to civil court.

