Applause greets House Majority Whip Scalise

In a photo from Tuesday, June 13, 2017, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.

Slowly and with a sense of purpose, Scalise made his way into the chamber. He was wounded three months ago when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice.

All members of the House stood and applauded. The Louisiana Republican relied on crutches to walk.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

