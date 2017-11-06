Apple autocorrect bug frustrating iPhone users

(WHDH) — Running iOS 11.1 on your iPhone? If so, you’re definitely wondering why typing the letter “I” autocorrects to the letter “A” with the symbol [?] next to it.

The new software launched last Tuesday. The bug that accompanied the upgrade is frustrating many.

Apple says the bug is affecting devices including the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch that have updated to the latest software.

The tech giant has not released an update to correct the issue, but they are offering a temporary workaround to ease the annoyance. It involves setting up a text replacement.

To set up a text replacement, go to the Settings menu, tap General, then Keyboard, and tap Text Replacement. Tap the “+” symbol then in the Phrase option type “I” and in Shortcut, type a lowercase “i.”

It’s not clear when the bug will be fixed.

There’s a bug with Apple where the capital “I” is autocorrecting to “I️ “ on people’s iPhones and MacBooks. Can we fix this @AppleSupport? — susie carmichael (@8Queens) November 3, 2017

Can we get this bug fixed so i can write something without these weird characters? Highly annoying. ( I️ ) @AppleSupport @Apple — Matthew Heesemann (@MHeesemann) November 6, 2017

The “I️” bug in 11.1 is getting annoying. @Apple please fix! — EM MD MBA (@docERtrauma) November 6, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)