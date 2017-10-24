Apple co-founder says he’s in no rush to buy new iPhone

(WHDH) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he’s not in a hurry to buy the new iPhone X.

In an interview with CNBC, Wozniak said that he’s “happy with my iPhone 8, which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me.”

The iPhone X was unveiled in September and is slated to be available for pre-order on Oct. 27.

Wozniak told the news station that he’s skeptical about the phone’s new Face ID feature, saying he has concerns if it will work properly.

Wozniak’s comments come as a bit of a surprose, especially considering he’s previously stated that he’s been one to carry several new phones at once.

