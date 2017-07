Apple wants you to be able to secretly call for help in an emergency.

The tech company has patented a process that would allow you to discretely dial 911 using only your fingerprint.

When the feature is used, it would give responders the location of the phone and could also pull live video or audio directly from the iPhone.

