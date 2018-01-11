Apple: iPhone 6 battery shortage

(WHDH) — Apple said they are having an iPhone 6 battery shortage.

The shortage is leaving some customers without their new battery for months.

Apple sources said customers typically receive their new battery within two days. Now, customers will be stuck waiting until March.

This all comes after the company admitted to slowing down older phones and cutting the price of battery replacements to as low as $29.

