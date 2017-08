(WHDH) — It’s official — Apple is ready to unveil a new line of products.

The company has scheduled an announcement for Sept. 12.

Apple is expected to release new iPhones and a new Apple Watch at the event. The new phones are expected to be larger and likely more pricey, with new features including an edge-to-edge display and facial recognition technology.

