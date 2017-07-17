(WHDH) – In celebration of World Emoji Day, Apple shared some of the new emojis headed to Apple products later in the year.

New emoji s include a woman with a headscarf, a bearded person and a breastfeeding mom. Some of the new food items included are a sandwich and a coconut.

The emojis are Apple’s interpretation of 69 new characters approved this year by the Unicode Consortium–the non-profit group sets the global standard for emoji and text characters.

Apple also changed select movie titles to emoji on iTunes Movie in celebration of the World Emoji Day.

Check out some of the new emojis:





