Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 locations

(WHDH) — The company that owns the popular restaurant chains Applebee’s and IHOP announced Thursday that it plans to close up to 160 locations.

Dine Equity said in a press release that approximately 105 and 135 Applebee’s will close.

The decision to close the restaurants is based on “franchisee profitability, operational results and meeting brand quality standards,” according to the company.

It was also announced that IHOP will close up to 25 restaurants.

There are 10 Applebee’s and 19 IHOP restaurants scattered across Massachusetts.

It’s not yet clear which locations will be closed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)