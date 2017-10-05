(WHDH) — Applebees is now offering $1 margaritas for the month of October to celebrate Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

Known as the Dollarita, these drinks are available at all participating restaurants from open to close.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

