HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Parts of northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire received the brunt of the snow, Saturday.

Neighbors helped one another dig out from the April Fools’ Day storm.

The springtime snow dropped up to six inches of snow in Haverhill.

Plows hit the streets as homeowners grabbed the shovels and snow blowers, working to clear away the heavy, wet snow.

After a winter roller coaster temperatures, many hope spring weather will soon take hold.

Hear from residents in the video above.

