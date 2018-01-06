Arctic air, brutal wind chills to hang around this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) – Arctic air and bitter wind chills moved into Massachusetts on Friday as residents attempted to clean up from a brutal winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow, whipped the state with hurricane-force winds and flooded coastal communities on Thursday. Those temperatures will hang around throughout the weekend.

“In all likelihood this is probably going to be the coldest two-day stretch this winter,” Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said Friday night.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph on Friday kept highs in the teens and wind chills in the negatives across the state. A wind advisory was in place until 10 p.m on Friday.

Wind chills throughout the rest of the weekend will remain below zero, hitting -20 to -30 Saturday night.

Arctic air hanging in through the weekend. Wind chill -20 to -30 at times tonight. pic.twitter.com/HDuMozACRw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 6, 2018

The National Weather Service said there is a wind chill warning in effect for Western and Central MA Saturday morning. There is a wind chill advisory in place for everyone else.

Temperatures are not going up much today. Strong gusty west winds will make the air very chilly. Wind chills remain below zero through the day. Dress VERY warmly if you go outside. A Wind Chill Warning in effect for Western & Central MA, a wind chill advisory for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/YU4VS5yJYA — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 6, 2018

The wind will stay strong throughout Saturday, but will become more tolerable on Sunday afternoon.

Trying to fit in some sledding or skiing this weekend? Cold is much more tolerable tomorrow afternoon as winds won't be nearly as strong. #7news pic.twitter.com/c7gZV0wyRz — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 6, 2018

However, temperatures will be warming up next week. Boston will be in the 40’s next week, possibly reaching a high of 48 degrees next Thursday.

The trend is our friend… yes, definately rings true on this map. How's 40 sound by Tuesday? pic.twitter.com/qUbfz4EFuD — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 6, 2018

The National Weather Service also said the warmer temperatures may possibly stick around through the beginning of February.

[8 am] Any warm thoughts on this bitterly cold Saturday morning? Oh yeah, increasing probabilities for multiple days of warmer than normal temperatures for #MA #CT #RI beginning late next week and possibly into early February! #Januarythaw #SNEwx pic.twitter.com/DVf8gLTbx4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 6, 2018

