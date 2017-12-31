Arctic air moving in, along with wind chills around zero making for a frigid New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

(WHDH) — Arctic air and wind chills remaining around zero are making for a frigid New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The record low in Boston on New Year’s Eve is -3 degrees. This year, Boston is expected to be closer to -1 degrees. With the wind chills, Boston is expected to be between -15 to -25 degrees.
The National Weather Service said wind chill advisories and warnings will remain in effect Sunday.
Wind chills are also expected to remain below zero on Monday.
Freezing temperatures are expected to stick around for the next week.
Due to the cold, the city of Boston has already cancelled some of the First Night Boston events.
The countdown to 2018 in Copley Square and midnight fireworks will continue as scheduled. You can see the full list of scheduled events here.
Patriots fans are also preparing to bundle up for the regular season finale against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Officials in Foxborough have listed specific items they will not be allowing into the stadium. The wind chill is also expected to be 0 degrees at kick-off.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)