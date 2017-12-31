Arctic air moving in, along with wind chills below zero making for a frigid New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

(WHDH) — Arctic air and wind chills remaining below zero are making for a frigid New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The record low in Boston on New Year’s Eve is -3 degrees. This year, Boston is expected to be closer to -1 degrees. With the wind chills, Boston is expected to be between -15 to -25 degrees.

-15 to -25 wind chill tonight as bitter winds and arctic air hold. Powerful storm off east coast Thursday, how close it is determines how much snow/wind we get. pic.twitter.com/vhKGxii6SZ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 31, 2017

The National Weather Service said wind chill advisories and warnings will remain in effect Sunday.

Wind chills are also expected to remain below zero on Monday.

A reinforcing shot of arctic air moves in today with the coldest temps tonight into New Years Day. Wind chill advisories and warnings in effect. Wind chills likely remaining below zero all day Mon. pic.twitter.com/rDxAwrYjpq — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 31, 2017

Freezing temperatures are expected to stick around for the next week.

Sustainable cold impressive as we'll notch 7 days straight of 20 or colder in Boston for highs. Only other time in record book we've done that was 100 years ago! pic.twitter.com/N9fcmUIW8c — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 31, 2017

Due to the cold, the city of Boston has already cancelled some of the First Night Boston events.

The countdown to 2018 in Copley Square and midnight fireworks will continue as scheduled. You can see the full list of scheduled events here.

Patriots fans are also preparing to bundle up for the regular season finale against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Officials in Foxborough have listed specific items they will not be allowing into the stadium. The wind chill is also expected to be 0 degrees at kick-off.

