DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Residents in Dorchester dealt with some severe flash flooding Wednesday evening that left streets, buildings and even an MBTA bus flooded with water.

Several intersections in Dorchester and other parts of Boston were forced to close after flooding, leaving people trapped in their vehicles.

“When I opened the door, water got in,” said Patrice Pickering, whose car got stuck in the floodwater. “I should have stayed in the car but I thought it would be safer to get out of the car. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen so I got out of the car.”

On Josephine Street near Ronan Park, the water level got so high it was almost inside cars parked on the street. Business owners went to work cleaning up, sweeping water out of the buildings.

Video sent in by a 7News viewer shows flooding inside the Shawmut Red Line station.

