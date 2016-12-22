Arizona officials press for ‘extreme DUI charges’ for Patriots receiver Michael Floyd

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials in Arizona are pushing for more serious charges for Patriots Wide Receiver Michael Floyd, who was arrested and charged for driving under the influence on Dec. 13.

Floyd, 27, was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his car at a stoplight in Scottsdale, Arizona, when Floyd still played for the Arizona Cardinals.

Police said Floyd’s blood-alcohol level was .217, nearly three times the legal limit.

Under Arizona state law, Floyd could face charges of “super extreme DUI.” If convicted, he could face 45 days behind bars.

The Cardinals cut Floyd following the arrest, and the Patriots signed him the next day.

Head coach Bill Belichick did not comment on Floyd’s arrest at a news conference Wednesday.

“He’s in an ongoing legal situation and I’m not going to comment on it,” said Belichick.

