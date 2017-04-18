Arizona police department swears in pet bearded dragon

AVONDALE, Ariz. (WHDH) — An Arizona police department has gone viral on Facebook with a late April Fool’s Day prank.

Police in Avondale, Arizona shared photos of the chief swearing in the department’s pet bearded dragon.

The bearded dragon was first introduced on April 1, when the police department said the reptile had the ability to sniff out illicit drugs more accurately than a K-9 unit.

