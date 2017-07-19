Arlington man traded obscene images of kids on social media, police say

ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — An Arlington man is facing serious charges after police say he traded obscene images of kids on several social media sites.

Mason Lister, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Lister is accused of sharing the images on DropBox, Kik and Twitter. Police say officers also seized a computer and tablet from his phone for further investigation.

“The exploitation and abuse of children are among the worst crimes in our society,” Chief Frederick Ryan said.

No additional details were immediately available.

