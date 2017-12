ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Arlington Police say a woman tried to rob a 71-year-old man.

Rebekah Cole, 25, faces several charges, including armed assault with intent to rob someone over 65.

Police say she pointed a knife at the man and demanded his wallet, and she ran away when he refused.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)