Arlington Police: Barricade closes city street

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Arlington Police closed Silk Street due to a “barricaded subject” Friday morning, the department reported in an initial tweet around 6 a.m.

A SWAT team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council are on the scene, according to spokesman John Guilfoil.

We are working on an incident with a barricaded subject on Silk St. Street is CLOSED, please avoid area until… https://t.co/ap5UMBxW6S — Arlington Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) December 23, 2016

NEMLEC is made up of officers from police departments in Middlesex and Essex Counties, and two County Sheriff’s Departments.

It is unclear what forced the police barricade at this time. Stay with 7News for updates.