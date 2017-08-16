Arlington police cruisers involved in crash with stolen truck

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Two Arlington police cruisers were involved in a crash Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue at Park Avenue.

The cruisers crashed with a stolen pickup truck, police said on Twitter.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Video from Sky7 showed two men in handcuffs on the sidewalk.

Traffic has been delayed in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

APD units out with a stolen car and cruiser crash Mass Ave and Park Ave. Expect delays. Seek alternate routes. — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) August 16, 2017

