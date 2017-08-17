Arlington Police hold memorial for Dasty the K-9

ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Arlington Police held a memorial service Thursday in memory of thir K-9, Dasty.

Dasty passed away from cancer back in June. Officers from around the state came to pay their respects and some brought their K-9 partners with them.

Officer Michael Hogan, who worked with Dasty, said he was a great dog who was a huge help with community policing. Hogan said Dasty came along on all their visits to schools and got to know all the children.

Hogan said his new K-9 partner will have big paws to fill.

