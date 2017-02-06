Arlington Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington, Natick, and Sudbury are asking the public for help finding a missing girl.

Brianna Haskins, 12, was last seen at her mother’s home in Arlington on Saturday.

According to officials, Haskins was scheduled to go to the Natick Mall but never returned home. Police say she may be in the Sudbury area.

Haskins is 5-foot-7 with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington, Natick, or Sudbury Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)