ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are searching for a missing teenager who may be in the Lynn area.

Officials say Amber Parks, 16, was last seen on Feb. 5. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Parks is 5-foot-3 and 180 pounds.

Anyone who has any information about Parks’ whereabouts is asked to contact Arlington Police.

