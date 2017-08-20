ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Arlington Police say they are actively searching for a woman and her two children who have been reported missing.

Jessica Eisnor and her two children, Stephen, 6, and Natalie, 2, were last seen in Falmouth on Aug. 18. Police say she is believed to be driving a 1996 green Toyota 4Runner.

“We are especially concerned about the safety and well-being of the children in this situation,” said Arlington Police Chief Ryan in a release on Sunday. “If anyone has any information about where Ms. Eisnor is, we ask that they immediately contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Arlington Police at 781-643-1212 and Falmouth Police at 774-255-4527.

