Arlington police seek teen missing for a month

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who has been missing for a month.

Authorities say Egypt Blevins, 14, has been missing since March 21. They believe she either ran away or is in danger.

Blevins is said to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, 148 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans.

Blevins may be around Dorchester or Roxbury, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

