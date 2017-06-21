Arlington woman adopts 3 girls with same rare blood disorder she has

ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — An Arlington woman’s rare blood disorder helped her and her husband build their family after they adopted three girls with the same exact disorder.

Tracy Antonelli and her husband adopted the three girls from China. Tracy and her daughters all have thalassemia, a disorder where the body does not produce enough blood cells.

The girls, who are 7, 6 and 3 years old, receive blood transfusions at Boston Children’s Hospital every three weeks. Antonelli said the girls were unable to get this medical treatment in China and she is grateful that having thalassemia brought them all together.

“It’s really what put me on this journey, it’s what brought this whole family together,” said Antonelli.

Antonelli said she is sharing her family’s story to highlight the importance of blood donations.

