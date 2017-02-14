Arlington woman hurt after being hit by falling branches

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Without warning, under the weight of heavy snow combined with winds that kicked in, branches broke near Bellevue Road and Morton Road in Arlington.

This happened on Monday afternoon.

A woman, walking with her 2 and a half year old son, was hit.

7News was told that while 29-year-old Sarah Dredge was hurt, miraculously her little boy was fine.

Dredge was taken to the hospital with a concussion.

“It hit her in the back of the head I guess a branch,” said a neighbor,” knocked her to the ground and she was covering her baby.”

Arlington Police said a utility pole and power transformer also came down.

One vehicle was also damaged.

“I think the important thing here is that we realize how lucky we are,” said one Arlington Police officer, “this could have been a tragic incident, and we’re talking inches not feet.”

