Armed man arrested at Phoenix Comicon; security to increase

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are adding extra security at the Phoenix Comicon following the arrest of a man armed with guns and ammunition who allegedly posted online threats against officers.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the 30-year-old man was in possession of three handguns, a shotgun, a knife, ammunition, and a variety of other hand-held weapons along with wearing body armor.

He was taken into custody Thursday without incident after a brief struggle with police at the Phoenix Convention Center. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Fortune says officers working at the venue were alerted about noon to a suspicious man making threats against police on social media and the postings included photos of officers working the event.

Prop weapons carried into the four-day event are supposed to be inspected by security staff, but police say the man’s weapons weren’t checked.

The entertainment and comic convention began Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)